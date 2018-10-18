PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Jayme Closs could be anywhere.
The agency says law enforcement responded to a 911 call Monday morning and found her parents dead.
Officials are asking for nationwide help finding the girl from Barron, Wisconsin and note there is no specific indication she is in Oregon.
The county sheriff’s office says Closs is five-feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has green eyes and blond or strawberry hair.
Anyone who has had contact with Closs or who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Wisconsin Department of Justice Child Abduction Response Team tip line at 1-855-744-3879 or their local FBI office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
