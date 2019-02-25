The Federal Bureau of Investigations is hoping to identify possible victims of an alleged nationwide workers’ compensation insurance, health care insurance, and pension plan fraud.
FBI officials in Oregon helped spread the word Monday afternoon, saying in a news release that businesses that purchased policies from American Labor Alliance or one of its many subsidiaries should contact the state insurance regulator to ensure the validity of their policies.
According to the FBI, ALA and two of its executives on Jan. 10 this year were charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and money laundering by a 14-count federal grand jury indictment.
Court documents allege ALA and its subsidiaries sold what was purported to be workers' compensation coverage that, in actuality, may offer no coverage.
From at least 2011 onward, ALA offered what it purported to be a retirement pension plan to its clients, known by a variety of names, including "ALA Trust," the "ALA Retirement Plan Trust," or the "ALA Retirement Plan and Trust," that may also be invalid, according to the FBI.
Furthermore, according to court documents, ALA and its affiliates allegedly purported to offer a broad range of financial services to potential clients, including tax preparation and drafting of incorporation and other documents.
The FBI in Oregon Monday afternoon shared the information on behalf of FBI officials in Sacramento, California.
Investigators believe there may be victims throughout the U.S.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the alleged fraud is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email to WCVictims@fbi.gov.
