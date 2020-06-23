PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time, we could see a special number like 911 for mental health emergencies.
In a few weeks, the FCC will be voting to make 988 the new nationwide number for crisis counseling.
The idea is to create an easy way for people in distress to get immediate help. There has been an ongoing effort to make the new number as suicides hit epidemic levels across the United States.
Lines for Life is a regional nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide. Trained staff members and volunteers handle thousands of calls every day and at all hours of the day from people in crisis across the country.
They say a simple three-digit number will go a long way toward tearing down the stigma surrounding getting help for mental health issues.
“You know, no one is embarrassed when to call 911 when they've got a car accident, or they've broken their hand, or they need to get emergency care, or their house has been burglarized,” Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life, said. “Likewise, we want to get to a place where no one hesitates to reach out for help when they have mental health or substance abuse issue.”
If the FCC adopts the order, Lines for Life would likely see their call volume double. The organization has years of experience handling calls, especially from vulnerable groups. The FCC vote is scheduled for July 16.
Meanwhile, congressional lawmakers will be addressing legislation requiring various health agencies to sign on. Lines for Life says its likely 12 to 24 months out from having the 988 system up and running across the country.
(1) comment
'988 the new nationwide number for crisis counseling.' 988, your call is very important to us. Please hold and the next available counselor/therapist/operator will be with you shortly. You are number 1000+ in line. Do not hang up. And then the message repeats in 85 different languages with some really depressing music playing in the background.
