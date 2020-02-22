PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The owner of Ocean City Seafood Restaurant in Southeast Portland says the fear of coronavirus is impacting the number of people coming into her business.
She said many people are especially worried about those who went to China for the Lunar New Year and are afraid they brought the virus back with them.
"The last two weeks about 30 to 40 percent down you know,” Lisa Fan, Ocean City Seafood owner, said. “People, customers, especially older people, they are afraid you know."
Fan said a lot of the older generation especially are choosing coming out due to the fear.
She said she's not alone.
Fan tells FOX 12 other businesses in the area- especially Asian restaurants- have been impacted too.
"If you like Chinese food, by all means to go to a Chinese restaurant," Fan said.
Dr. Paul Cieslak is the Medical Director of Communicable Diseases and Immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority.
"We have heard tales that some people are avoiding Asian restaurants over the coronavirus and we can assure you there is no problem going into an Asian restaurant,” Cieslak said. “There is no coronavirus currently in the state of Oregon."
He said any risk would come from people coming into Oregon, not people who are already here.
"And remember that viruses aren't going to attack people based on an ethnicity, they're going to attack people based on exposure and susceptibility," Cieslak said. "That's concerning to us because we hate to see anyone stigmatized. And we know there's no risk posed by these restaurants."
He says if coronavirus does come into Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority would certainly let everyone know and how to protect themselves.
I am more concerned and worried about the "Comedian"., that recently jumped ship and returned to Willamette Valley from Holland American Cruise Ship He was being quarantined. Nobody detained this imbecile when he jumped ship.
