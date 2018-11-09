PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Rescue Mission announced the completion of a much-needed remodel of their kitchen on Friday.
The kitchen in the 100 block of Burnside Street in Portland was gutted earlier this year.
The Salvation Army volunteered their kitchen space to help the homeless shelter continue their hot meal service during the two-month remodel process.
The two organizations' facilities are located within blocks of each other.
Portland Rescue Mission says staff members typically serve close to or more than 1,000 meals per day.
The shelter held an open-house at the new kitchen Friday afternoon.
The kitchen features new appliances and supplies.
