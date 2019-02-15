SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Farmworkers were found living in “dilapidated, trash-strewn housing” in Silverton, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division conducted an unannounced inspection involving farm labor contractor Vasquez Family Services and housing provider Jorge Vasquez.
Investigators said they found workers living in housing without hot water for showers and no working fire extinguishers.
The workers were sleeping on mattresses on the floor, with the sleeping quarters for one family separated from others only by a garbage bag hanging from the ceiling, according to the Department of Labor.
Residents reported seeing rodents throughout the facility.
The federal agency assessed $35,000 in penalties for violations of the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.
"Farm labor contractors that provide housing to migrant farmworkers are required to ensure that it meets required health and safety standards," said Thomas Silva, Wage and Hour Division district director, in Portland. "Our agency conducts widespread educational events and offers extensive compliance assistance to growers, farm labor contractors, and other agricultural stakeholders to ensure that employers understand their responsibilities and that workers are housed and transported safely. We encourage anyone with questions about these requirements to call us for information or to visit our website for guidance."
Federal officials worked with the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mexican Consulate to move the workers to better living conditions after determining that the conditions could not immediately be abated.
Anyone with questions about the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act is asked to call the agency’s helpline at 866-4US-WAGE and calls are confidential.
