EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal employee who accessed and possessed child pornography while working aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientific research vessel was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.
Johnny Dale Hale, 44, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution to his victims.
According to court documents, in late 2016, Hale was working as a crew member aboard the Bell M. Shimada. On or about November 15, 2016, the vessel was experiencing technical connectivity issues and the information technology team began running diagnostics.
While troubleshooting, an electronics technician discovered two new folders on the ship’s server containing what he believed to be child pornography.
Diagnostics showed that Hale’s unique employee access card was associated with the time and date the folders were initially accessed. Additionally, Hale used two different vessel workstations to access the server at the exact time the folders were created.
Special agents and a forensic analyst reviewed the suspect folders and discovered 109 pornographic web links and confirmed the presence of child pornography.
Approximately 33 images of child pornography were in one of the suspect's folders, with images from at least four series of photographs of previously-identified child pornography victims.
On June 21, 2017, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Hale with possession of child pornography. On April 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to that charge.
