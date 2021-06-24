CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A grant from the federal government is bolstering firefighting efforts in Clackamas County.
The National Displaced Workers Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor will fund a new 20-person wildland fire crew, the first of its kind for the Clackamas Fire District.
"It greatly enhances our capacity in the wildland department," said Brent Olson, Battalion Chief at Clackamas Fire's Station 14 in Boring.
Under the terms of the grant, members of the new wildland had to be either unemployed or underemployed to qualify for the job.
"I put out some feelers, looking for a career change coming out of the Army and found out about this job posting and thought it was a great opportunity," said Matthew Mumau, the new team's crew boss.
The new team could be in for a challenging first fire season, with conditions around Oregon already unseasonably warm and dry.
"I think concerned would be an understatement right now," said Olson. "The best message we can convey to the public is to please help us help you. Be cognizant not to start fires. Be cognizant not to drive on or park on dry grass. And of course, with the holiday weekend coming up, please be careful with fireworks."
The new team has yet to deploy, but will be responding to fires not only in Clackamas County, but able to assist in big fires anywhere around the country.
