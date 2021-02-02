PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Oregon's prison inmates should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine immediately.
The ruling puts Oregon's Adults in Custody in Phase 1A Group 2, which is the same priority group that includes those living and working in long-term care facilities who have already been eligible for the vaccine. That group comes before educators who are getting vaccinated now and seniors who become eligible next week.
The Oregon Justice Resource Center filed a class-action lawsuit last spring, claiming the Department of Corrections wasn't doing enough to keep inmates safe and healthy during the pandemic. Since added that not having access to the vaccine violates their constitutional rights.
"This is a correction for what was a noticeable and glaring omission from the initial priority list," attorney Juan Chavez said.
He said this is not a case of inmates jumping the line but instead joining the line where they should have been in the first place, alongside people who work in correctional facilities and people who live and work in long-term care facilities.
"All of us can stay home, all of us can wear masks and be assured that if I don't want to see another person, I don't have to, that's not a luxury people on the inside have, and we've seen the consequences of that already," Chavez said.
To break down some of the key numbers here, the Department of Corrections has 13,000 adults in custody; some have already been vaccinated for specific reasons.
As of the first of this month, the latest numbers show there have been 3,392 COVID-19 cases among inmates; 42 of them have died.
That's two percent of the state's total deaths.
As far as where the state stands now in the rate of vaccinations, In the last week of January Oregon gave about 12,000 to 23,000 vaccine doses a day.
"We're talking one day's worth of vaccines, and you could save a very vulnerable population in our state," Chavez said.
We asked the Governor's office what this ruling now means for the vaccine timeline and how these vaccines will be distributed.
A spokesperson told us, "We are reviewing this decision and any potential impacts it might have. Because this litigation is ongoing, our office won't be commenting further at this time."
FOX 12 also reached out to the Department of Corrections and the Oregon Health Authority for more details, but as of Tuesday night, had not heard back.
