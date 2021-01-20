PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal officers clashed with demonstrators in south Portland Wednesday night after police declared an unlawful assembly.
A group of around 150 people started gathering at Elizabeth Caruthers Park around 8 p.m., which is near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
The group made its way into the street to march to the ICE building. According to the Portland Police Bureau, people were seen carrying shields, umbrellas, ASP and PR-24 batons and picked up rocks on their way.
PPB said many in the group wore gas masks and helmets.
At the ICE building, police said some began applying graffiti to the exterior a few minutes after they arrived.
Around 9:30 p.m., Portland police declared an unlawful assembly.
About 15 minutes later, federal officers emerged on the ICE property.
The federal officers used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
FOX 12 crews did see people in the crowd throwing things at officers and at the ICE building.
More flash bangs and tear gas being shot at protestors in front of ICE after they started to push in towards officers. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1fUHCDoyGN— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) January 21, 2021
By 10 p.m. things had calmed down, but officers were still lined up outside the ICE building to keep demonstrators away.
PPB said its officers went through the area "to find specific people in the crowd for whom there was probable cause to arrest and made arrests as they identified and located suspects."
Portland police reported six people were arrested.
They were identified as:
- Jovanni Garcia, 24, of Beaverton, for assaulting a public safety officer
- Justin Bowen, 25, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted assault of a public safety officer and reckless endangering
- Andre Marks, 20, of Vancouver, Washington, for second-degree disorderly conduct
- Christopher Lundrigan, 26, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer
- Theodore Matthee-O'Brien, 22, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct
- Trevor Colter, 26, no residence provided, for riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest
The bureau said its officers did not deploy any munitions or tear gas Wednesday night.
(6) comments
only when the 'right wing' protests it's called a riot and the FBI, National Guard and SERT teams are called out, they are investigated, convicted, and people are ordered to stay home. But this? The city does nothing, no warnings, no outrage, no calling it 'appalling', nothing.
...'nother 1,000,000d days of Peaceful, protected protesting
. The peaceful protesters have learned nothing .... much like the mayor and staff and the liberal citizens of Portland. AND..... to make this problem worse Biden will knock down the wall and along with it any pretense of holding back another 20,000,000 self-invitees to our schools, hospitals, zero-ed-housing.....BUT they won't be checked by ICE, Feds, city, state or county police/security. 30,000 National Guard sent to DC... whilst 0 national Guard at our borders. Pretty soon Portland will look like Dresden, Nanking, Nagasaki, and oh yes what used to be Detroit !
The liberals gave these terrorists everything they demanded and look what happens. This is the future and only a civil war will end it.
The organizers of these events need to be identified, maybe twitter and Facebook can help weed them out?
Something needs to be done about those violent conservative rioters .... oh wait ... my bad .. it’s more of the left wing antifa/blm peaceful protesters.. move on .. nothing to see here
Those dang violent conservative anti-ICE violent protesters
