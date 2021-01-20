Federal officers clash with demonstrators outside ICE facility in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal officers clashed with demonstrators in south Portland Wednesday night after police declared an unlawful assembly.
A group of around 100 people started gathering at Caruthers Park around 8 p.m. which is near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
The group made its way into the street, and around 9:30 p.m. Portland Police declared an unlawful assembly.
Federal officers used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd. There was no damage to the building, or any reported injuries.
FOX 12 crews did see people in the crowd throwing eggs at officers and at the ICE building.
By 10 p.m. things had calmed down, but officers were still lined up outside the ICE building to keep demonstrators away.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
