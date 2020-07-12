PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police arrested one person during a protest downtown Saturday evening.
At about 8:30 p.m., a group of people gathered along Southwest 3rd Avenue between Southwest Main and Southwest Salmon streets, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland Police say the group focused most of its attention on the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the federal officers inside.
Police say federal officers deployed crowd control munitions and CS gas, used a Long Range Acoustic Device, and made arrests.
At about 2 a.m., Portland Police officers responded when federal officers called for help. According to police, people were resisting arrest and members of the crowd were throwing bottles at federal officers near Southwest Main and Southwest 3rd.
Police made public address announcements and told the crowd to leave. They closed off the area between Southwest Naito to Southwest Broadway and Southwest Columbia to Southwest Harvey Milk.
Police monitored the crowd over the next hour and repeated their public address announcements to leave the area.
People lit fires in trash cans and Dumpsters, but no structures were threatened.
Police say the crowd finally dispersed by about 3:20 a.m.
Portland Police made one arrest, 19-year-old Tristen McColley, for unlawful pointing of a laser.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Mayor,
Immediately, we need to reimpose a curfew with some latitude.
From 10 pm until 6 am, any group larger than 8 people will ALL be arrested.
You MUST do something. You MUST step up. The (silent) majority IS getting really pissed.
We have sat back and watched Portland's descent into chaos.
National news showing President Trump talking about Portland and the attack on the Federal Officer.
People will ask, is that Seattle? Is that San Francisco? Oakland? Bosnia, Northern Ireland??
NO It's Portland overseen by Mayor Ted Wheeler... Very sad and disappointing
It sounds like the feds don't have the same limitations that are put on PPB by our dear leaders. That's a good thing.
We need a curfew NOW! From 10 pm until 6 am any group larger than 8 get's arrested, no questions asked.
