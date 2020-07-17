Federal officers use tear gas as protesters gather near courthouse in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal officers deployed tear gas on Friday night as crowds of protesters gathered near the federal courthouse for the 51st night of protests.
Portland police late Friday night advised people to avoid streets near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street for safety.
The Portland Police Bureau is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland. Streets near SW 3rd Ave and Main are crowded with people. Please avoid the area for safety.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 18, 2020
Federal officers also used multiple flash bangs to help move the crowd back. The crowd was estimated at several hundred people.
Earlier Friday, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty hosted a candlelight to call for peace and to denounce federal officers in downtown Portland.
