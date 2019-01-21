Federal prison workers in Sheridan say shutdown causing 'deep safety concerns'

SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – Despite several proposals from President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, we are now 31 days into the longest government shutdown in United States history, during which 800,000 federal workers are not being paid for their work.
Of those, approximately 300 are employed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon.
FOX 12 sat down with two prison workers, who say they have both a moral and legal obligation to keep working amid the shutdown, but they are facing some challenges creating “deep safety concerns,” according to one of them.
David Dippel, a corrections officer at FCI Sheridan, says in the last 19 years he has worked for the Bureau of Prisons, inmates have thrown feces at him, he has been spat on and even injured while attempting to break up fights. And while he shrugs the actions off as “part of the job,” he admits it is difficult to take when you are not being paid.
His local union representative, Genevieve Grady, who also works at the prison as a clinical psychologist, says the job has become harder since the shutdown began.
She and Dippel tell FOX 12, 108 corrections officer posts must be filled at the prison at all times, but right now only 99 of the prison’s workers are corrections officers. As a result, they claim officers are chronically overworked, often pulling 16-hour shifts.
According to Grady, officers are being mandated more often as of late, meaning “people are being told at the end of their shift that they have to stay or pulling other staff from other positions, like teachers, to fill these positions.”
While FOX 12 was interviewing the pair, Dippel received a phone call from his superior asking him to pick up another overtime shift. He says the pattern is having an adverse effect on workers.
“You actually tire out your staff so that they’re not at their top, peak performance,” Dippel said.
There is also a concern about the worker-to-prison ratio, they say, as there is capacity at the Sheridan facility for more than 2,500 inmates.
“Our teachers, they have a problem maintaining order and discipline with 30. We’re talking over 100 in a housing unit and you got one officer,” said Dippel.
Grady claims the problem began in 2016, as many of the workers who had been at the FCI Sheridan since it opened in the late 1980s were retiring.
“As soon as Sheridan started beginning to hire is when President Trump came into office and had the federal hiring freeze,” Grady said.
According to her, the hiring freeze only lasted a few months nationwide, but the Bureau of Prisons’ Regional Director maintained the freeze for nearly a year. Grady says the prison never recovered and the current shutdown is only compounding the issue.
“You can imagine how difficult it is to recruit somebody right now when you’re saying you might be required to – no, you’ll definitely be required to work without pay,” she said, adding, “You might be required to work at a moment’s notice for 16 hours straight.”
And, Grady says the situation has resulted in “deep safety concerns.”
Dippel tells FOX 12 he sympathizes with prison officials and understands they are in a difficult position. He also says thanks to the training the corrections officers receive, there have been no attacks on workers.
However, according to Grady, “There have been assaults against other inmates.”
And for those officers who have not left, morale is low, the two say.
“We’re feeling let down by our elected officials because they’ll never feel what we’re going through because most of the top ranking congressional leaders and our president are multimillionaires,” Grady said.
Grady claims politically-charged rhetoric and criticism from non-federal workers adds to the frustration.
“You signed up for this. This is a free vacation,” comments like these, she says, are “salt in the wounds for people who are trying to figure out how to feed their children today.”
And as the month-long government shutdown continues, Dippel and Grady tell FOX 12 they are fighting to help take care of their coworkers and awaiting backpay as bills pile up.
“First time I think I’ve ever had to start helping organize food drives for our staff,” said Dippel.
Dippel and Grady are currently accepting monetary donations as well as donations of perishable and non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and house cleaning products, on behalf of their colleagues.
According to Dippel, they can be dropped off at one of four locations: Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas, Hometown Postal in Dallas, Bambino’s in Dallas and the Elks Lodge in Independence.
For more information, you can email Fedsfeedfedssheridan@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.