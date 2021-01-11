SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement agencies around the country are getting ready for what could be another week of protests turning violent. This comes after last week’s attack on the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. that left five people dead.
The FBI has issued a warning that armed protests are planned in all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C. leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden. The FBI released a statement today that said:
“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."
Oregon State Police has jurisdiction over the state capitol grounds in Salem and will be coordinating with Salem Police for planned protests there this week.
“What we’re really looking at doing is coordinating with our partner agencies in order to be prepared to have all contingencies as we’ve seen here in Salem there have been attempted breeches at the Capitol so kind of planning for that worst case scenario and based on what we saw at the U.S. Capitol,” said Lt. Treven Upkes with the Salem Police Department.
On December 21, 2020, the Oregon State Capitol was breached by protesters demanding they be let inside for the special one-day legislative session. Upkes was there as the crowd tried to force their way into the building.
“It no longer will catch us by surprise as I can say being there that day wasn’t something we thought would’ve occurred,” Upkes said. “But now we’ve seen it’s occurred and has been repeating in other places so changing our tactics and adapting to those things to make sure that everyone that attends is safe and that everyone that is on the law enforcement side, that they’re safe.”
Monday marked the first day of the Oregon’s Legislative Session and State Senator James Manning said having OSP there made everyone feel safer.
“Their presence in the building gave us all a sense of security,” Manning said. “So I want to thank them for being there and you know and it was just a great feeling and I thanked as many of them as I could as I saw.”
OSP said they are aware of both local and national threats and are continuing to monitor the situation. If you plan on attending any of these protests, Upkes said you need to remain peaceful and listen to law enforcement.
“Crowds are very dynamic, they are hard to predict, and so you could be there for one reason and other members of that group are going to take it a different direction,” Upkes said. “If you feel uncomfortable, if you feel there’s violence about to happen, you feel unsafe, leave, let law enforcement know but please follow the directions of law enforcement at these events as we’re going to work best to keep people safe.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they have not yet received a formal request to provide resources for these protests but that they are in close contact with both agencies.
