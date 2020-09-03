LACEY, WA (KPTV) – A man suspected of shooting and killing a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed.
The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him near Lacey, Washington. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson.
Danielson, 39, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in downtown Portland on Saturday. He was shot in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, police said.
Friends later held a news conference, describing Danielson as compassionate, quick-witted, and funny. They said he loved his country and Portland.
Vice News on Thursday aired an interview with Reinoehl, who said he acted in self-defense in the deadly shooting downtown over the weekend. According to the Vice News article, Reinoehl, who has not been named as a suspect in this case by police, said he was acting in self-defense.
An arrest warrant had been issued by Portland police for Reinoehl earlier Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
In Washington on Thursday night, Lt. Ray Brady, with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, declined to identify the person shot but said he was armed and had left his apartment complex just before the shooting while authorities were conducting surveillance. He said he didn't know if the man had fired on law enforcement.
Four members of the fugitive task force fired their weapons, Brady said, and it appears U.S. Marshal's Service agents did not fire. No law enforcement members were injured, he said.
Brady said investigators haven’t yet determined how many rounds were fired.
The suspect was alone at the time of the shooting, Brady said, with no children or other people present.
Brady said he doesn’t think the suspect lived at the address where he was shot, and it’s not clear what brought him to Lacey.
“We don’t know that specifically yet,” Brady said. “I do not believe that was his residence.”
A U.S. Marshals Service statement said the fugitive task force “attempted to peacefully arrest" Reinoehl.
"Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers. Task force members responded to the threat and struck the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said.
Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.
He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of Danielson, who says after videos and pictures of the incident surfaced, she can’t believe Danielson is gone.
Pricilla Garcia says she’s been a friend of Danielson for a decade. She says she was not in downtown Portland on Saturday night, but after photos and videos of Danielson were sent to her, she says he can’t unsee it.
“I woke up and had some people asking me if that was Jay,” Garcia said. “I didn’t want to believe it.”
Vice News provided FOX 12 with the interview that aired on Thursday with Reinoehl, the man who said he shot and killed Danielson. After seeing a clip of the interview online, Garcia says she’s feeling a range of emotions.
“We’re really saddened, angry, disgusted, hurt,” Garcia said.
On Saturday night, Reinoehl said he was called to be security after a caravan of Trump supporters drove toward downtown Portland, according to the interview.
“I had no idea what I was going into,” Reinoehl said. “I used to really love this country and I respected the flag and what it represented. But because of all this, every time I see a big truck with a flag, I immediately think they’re out to get me.”
Based on Reinoehl’s interview with Vice News, it’s not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but Reinoehl said when he did was an act of self-defense and was completely justified.
“I felt that my life and other people around me’s lives were in danger,” Reinoehl said in the interview. "I had not choice. I mean, I had a choice, I could’ve sit there and let them kill a friend of min of color … but I wasn’t going to do that.”
Danielson’s friend, Garcia, says the shooting should have never happened.
“Jay’s been in my house,” Garcia said. “I’m a person of color. Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody. I can’t speak to anyone else on that street, but Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody.”
Reinoehl had received attention from law enforcement over the summer before Danielson's death.
Police on July 5 cited Reinoehl on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police.
Reinoehl also was wanted on a warrant out of Baker County in Eastern Oregon, where court records show he skipped a hearing related to a June case in which he has been charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said he drove on an interstate at up to 111 mph, with his daughter in the car, while racing his 17-year-old son, who was in a different vehicle.
Also, the interview wasn't with with Vice, it was with an independent journalist and Vice picked up the story. Maybe try knowing what you're talking about before speaking.
Um, the dude you called a "colored piece of trash" is white. Wow. You are so enraged but you don't even know what you're talking about. Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic.
Good news to start the day.
I don't care.
What the heII are you babbling about? The shooter was not a "person of color." The shooter was a white guy. He was antifa, with the key word being "was," as in "past tense." It's a great day for normal people, that we get to celebrate the death of one of the worst human beings on the planet. Good riddance.
Good..it's about time. And now all of the attention needs to be diverted to that pinhead DA in downtown Portland, who dropped the charges after this guy was found with an unlicensed loaded handgun..TWICE this summer. I can't believe that. I mean, for someone with HIS record, he should have been jailed for the first offense, let alone the second.
Then the loser goes on TV and tries to claim "self defense," that Danielson and his buddy who was interviewed by Tucker Carlson the other night, were going to harm a "person of color?"
No..not even close. We all saw the video and heard antifa calling out "Here's a couple more of 'em." Then the shooter and other antifa went to confront the two Trump supporters, presumably as they walked back to their vehicle.
They got in Danielson's face..either Jay or his buddy pulled out the bear mace, which is the cloud that can be seen, and then Reinoehl fires the fatal shots. This wasn't even close to self defense.
But it doesn't matter now..because Reinoehl is dead, and the world is far better off because of it. This is what I call..a good start. These sub-humans in the street, they are our enemies. They hate us. They hate America. They just want to loot, burn, assault, and destroy. They have no souls, and like rabid dogs, they all need to be put down.
And when he gets to Hades
To Satan he will say
"One more Antifa reporting
I earned my eternal stay."
Cameras aren't going to save you Communists from the afterlife. Just saying...
So different how the Media has treated the alleged murderer with kid gloves, no outrage forward guns, no cries for gun control.
This situation from the information we have was basically premediated murder an execution. If it was self-defense and he was so innocent why not arrange surrender thru an Atty?
But seeing the complete videos of a teenager who was caught on film cleaning graffiti off a HS. Defended against two armed felons who were aggressors (justifiable homicide) and a shot a third aggressor, who immeditely tried to surrender (both of the people who fired weapons and killed we're white men).
Hmmmm Sounds to convenient that this guys now dead.... Are they hiding him Antifa?
Good riddance to a limp wristed an cowardly communist.
This guy just did an interview with Vice where he admitted to the killing
