PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 15-mile project designed to provide faster and more reliable service along Southeast Division received a $87.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday.
The grant will help fund the Division Transit Project, which TriMet says will improve bus service to the Southeast Division corridor.
That's a check for $87 million from the Feds for the Division Transit Project. @trimet #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/WrIwce7mBm— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 23, 2020
TriMet says the Line 2-Division is one of the most popular bus routes in the city - providing more than 9,000 trips a day.
The project will connect people from downtown Portland to east Portland and Gresham.
The project is expected to cost about $175 million, with state, regional, local and federal funding contributions expected.
K. Jane Williams, the acting administrator of FTA, granted the $87.4 million as what she said was the administration's commitment to improving infrastructure.
"Our support of this in particular project is the latest example of this administration's investment in infrastructure projects that improve transportation across America's communities," said Williams.
The improvements being made with the Division Transit Project include:
- Longer buses with room for 60 percent more riders
- Multiple-door boarding for briefer stops
- Expanded bus stations with amenities such as weather protection
- Stations located where rider demand is greatest — minimizing travel times while providing important transit connections
- Transit signal priority — traffic signals prioritize bus travel, getting riders to their destinations faster
There will also be more bike lanes, crosswalks and flashing lights - important additions as the city considers Southeast Division a high-crash corridor.
The project will also highlight the importance and diversity of east Portland and Gresham.
The construction will be done by Raimore Construction. It's the largest contract in Oregon ever given to a minority contractor.
"This project is about a company that represents the community working in the community in order to serve the community," said Jeff Moreland with Raimore Construction.
Construction is scheduled to start within a few weeks and should be finished in 2022.
For more information about the project, visit https://trimet.org/division/index.htm.
