PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FedEx Ground plans to hire hundreds of people in Portland as it says it works to meet critical demand for service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says it will hire 550 new team members in Portland to fill package handler positions with growth opportunities available.
“FedEx Ground continues to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth and we are hiring team members in Portland to help us continue to power commerce during this time of need,” according to a spokesperson.
People who are over 18 years old and interested in joining the FedEx Ground team in Portland can apply online here.
