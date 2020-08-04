KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Entrance fees will be waived at Crater Lake and other public lands on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed legislation Tuesday that will devote nearly $3 billion a year to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
The Great American Outdoors Act was overwhelming approval by both parties in Congress, with supporters saying it is the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century. Opponents counter that the money isn't enough to cover the estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog on federally owned lands.
The Great American Outdoors Act requires full, permanent funding of the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses the maintenance backlog facing national parks and public lands. The law would spend about $900 million a year — double current spending — on the conservation fund and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.
Trump in the budget proposals he has sent to Congress had previously recommended cutting money allocated to the fund, but reversed course and requested full funding in March. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt says the law will help create more than 100,000 jobs.
Entrance fees on Wednesday will be waived at all fee-collecting public lands under the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Day-use fees and site-specific amenities will also be waived. Other fees, including overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect.
Going forward, the fee-free day, designated as Great American Outdoors Day, will be celebrated on Aug. 4, according to Bernhardt.
The remaining fee-free days in 2020 are:
NPS
- Aug. 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
BLM
- Aug. 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
FWS
- Aug. 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
- Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Oct. 11: First Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Kevin Freking and Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.
