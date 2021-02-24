Hwy 99W Grain Truck Rollover

DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) - Southbound Highway 99W was closed Wednesday morning after a truck carrying feed rolled over and blocked the roadway near Dundee.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 99W near the intersection of the Highway 18 Bypass at about 10:12 a.m.

Oregon State Police said a load of feed from the truck was spilled. ODOT crews attempted to use a vacuum truck to help with cleanup, but were unsuccessful.

Dundee Fire crews responded and manually cleaned up the spill.

No word at this time if the driver of the grain truck was injured.

Southbound Highway 99W was closed while emergency crews were on scene. Drivers were asked to expect delays or find an alternate route.

