DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) - Southbound Highway 99W was closed Wednesday morning after a truck carrying feed rolled over and blocked the roadway near Dundee.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 99W near the intersection of the Highway 18 Bypass at about 10:12 a.m.
Oregon State Police said a load of feed from the truck was spilled. ODOT crews attempted to use a vacuum truck to help with cleanup, but were unsuccessful.
Dundee Fire crews responded and manually cleaned up the spill.
OSP investigating a roll over crash at Hwy 99W & Hwy 18 south end of Dundee. A load of feed was spilled. @OregonDOT attempted to use a vacuum truck to help with the cleanup, but was unsuccessful. Dundee Fire sprang into to manually clean it up. pic.twitter.com/426WtXuKMJ— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) February 24, 2021
No word at this time if the driver of the grain truck was injured.
Southbound Highway 99W was closed while emergency crews were on scene. Drivers were asked to expect delays or find an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.