'Feeding the Frontline PDX' gets grub to medical workers, business for local restaurants

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new movement to support local restaurants and frontline medical workers is sweeping the country, and it has arrived in Portland.
On Friday, Peter Hansen picked up a large order- $200-worth of sandwiches – from Po'Shines in north Portland. The sandwiches are getting donated to hospital staff at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
"This is just my third day of deliveries," Hansen said, "It's been going great so far."
Hansen is on a mission to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic at local restaurants across the city which may be strapped for business, and at the medical frontlines.
"[They're] our heroes in our town and I really just want to be able to say thank you to them," Hansen said.
That's why Hansen started Feeding the Frontline PDX.
Similar campaigns have popped up across the country in cities like Houston, San Diego, Chicago and New York City. The 'Feeding the Frontline' concept started at a pizzeria in Boston.
"I heard about it, I saw it, and I was like this is what I wanna do, I wanna be able to give back to Portland," Hansen said.
He launched a GoFundMe page and started gathering donations, the first of which, Hansen said, came from family members and friends.
It was enough to buy some tacos and deliver them to a mobile COVID-19 testing site, and bring a few dozen cookies to hospital staff at Good Samaritan.
Hansen called it a "hug through food," and the recipients have been grateful.
"They work really long shifts and some of the things they used to be able to do to take a break and walk to a local coffee shop or restaurant, they can no longer do," Katie O'Neill with Legacy Health said.
Hansen hopes Portland embraces the grassroots movement like New York City has, where GoFundMe donations have surpassed $30,000.
"If I want to keep this going it's going to need the whole Portland community effort," Hansen said.
If the donations can support it, Hansen hopes he can coordinate multiple food pick-ups and drop-offs at several hospitals in the city. Hansen told FOX 12 he'd love to be able to hire people who may have gotten laid off from other jobs to be delivery drivers.
You can also find Feeding the Frontline PDX on Instagram.
