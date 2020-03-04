MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - If you’re feeling anxious or uncertain about the COVID-19 coronavirus, you’re not alone – so are a lot of people in the community.
It’s translating to an uptick in calls to the Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center. The center has been open long before COVID-19 was a household name, but now the focus of the calls staff are getting are starting to shift.
Leticia Sainz, the interim Deputy Director for Multnomah County’s Mental Health and Addiction Services Division, says they’re hearing from regular callers and a handful of new callers who are checking in and expressing concern over the virus.
“People have questions, everything from the very concrete, like do I need to be wearing a mask, what can I do to protect my kids, to things that are a little bit more mental-health related in terms of sometimes people have a very high amount of anxiety,” Sainz said.
Experts tell people to focus on a couple of things, like the concrete steps they can take to protect themselves (i.e., handwashing, etc.) but also to think about what’s worked for them in the past when dealing with stress and anxiety and reconnecting to those things.
“Check in with yourself," Sainz said. "Having a conversation with a friend about this 20 times a day, is that helping you? And maybe it is, for some people it might. Other people may say that actually makes me more stressed when there’s not anything more concrete I can do about it.”
On average, the center gets between 200-250 calls every day.
Trained clinicians are there to answer calls 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888. They can provide support, answer your questions and help connect you to local resources.
