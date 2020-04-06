PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers will host physical education classes online to help inspire health and wellness for students and families while regular PE classes remain inactive, according to team officials.
The effort is in partnership with Moda Health and will feature videos with Trail Blazer Youth Coaches, BlazerDancers, Stunt Team, and Rip City Crew.
Participants will follow the Trail Blazer’s mascot, Blaze the Trail Cat, as he goes on virtual adventures. The adventures will include about 30 minutes of activity.
The classes will be inclusive of all ages and skill levels. They will stream live on from the BlazersCommunity Instagram page on Monday through Friday starting at 10 a.m.
