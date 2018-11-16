PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Gingerbread Adventures are back at the Oregon Museum of Science, just in time for the holiday season.
Many of the creations go above and beyond traditional Gingerbread homes.
Local architects and bakeries teamed up to design the towering cookie creations.
This year’s theme focuses on Egypt.
Bakers used edible materials like sugar and gingerbread to bring the architects’ ideas to life, including the defending champion’s creation, called “Despicable Me-gypt”.
Hugh Bitzer and Kit Zhu say their secret weapon this year is the minions. They say they had to do a great deal of research and watch a lot of movies to figure out which minions they were going to use.
Gingerbread Adventures starts Saturday at OMSI and runs through Jan. 1.
