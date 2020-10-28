CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - If you live in Clark County, it could cost more to get your vital records next year.
Officials talked about the increase during a county health board meeting online Wednesday morning. Officials said the changes will decrease the cost of doing business statewide but would increase fees for the general public.
Fees for ordering records like birth certificates will go up $5 starting in January 2021. On top of increased fees, processing times to get your records will also go up.
"There's going to be an increase of time that it's going to take to process these, partly because we have additional steps that we have to go through," according to officials.
Clark County says they will not be accepting applications for records the last few days of December to get ready for the transition.
