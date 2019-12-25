PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dozens of volunteers spent Christmas morning caring for animals at the Oregon Humane Society.
According to OHS, the volunteers helped staff members clean kennels, walk dogs, and feed pets at the shelter.
OHS says 70 to 80 volunteers typically show up on Christmas to dole out extra love and snuggles to the animals.
“It’s a good way to honor the spirit of holidays, where you’re giving to others, even if they’re four-legged,” Joanna Hodgen said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.