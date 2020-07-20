PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A convicted felon is accused of killing three people in northeast Portland on Friday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Brett Edward Pruett, 58, was arrested in connection with the crimes on Saturday. He is now facing charges including three counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of burglary in the first degree, and one count of assault in the second degree with a firearm.
Pruett used a gun to kill Elmer Edwin Hughes, 45, Tashia Cobb, 40, and Lawrence Murphy, 77, during the same criminal episode, a charging document states. The document alleges Pruett on Thursday, the day before the triple homicide, used "a deadly and dangerous weapon" to intentionally injury a woman, the attorney's office says.
The attorney's office says the investigation started on Friday after law enforcement responded to an in-progress disturbance in the 2500 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue in Portland. Upon arrival, officers found three people dead. Officers arrested Pruett on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m.
"The court, upon request from the state, sealed the probable cause affidavit filed in this case," according to the attorney's office.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public in relation to this case. The relationship between Pruett and the victims is not clear.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau continue to investigate and are trying to obtain photographs of the victims and will share those as soon as possible.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503 823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Jo Ann Hardesty should be arrested and charged as an accomplice since it was her rocket science idea to defund the police.
No doubt the three deaths were counted as COVID-19 related.
Of course! No one dies from anything else anymore. Nope.
