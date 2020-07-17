PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a convicted felon accused of shooting a gun into the air several times during a demonstration in downtown Portland earlier this month.
Harold Jerome Phillips Jr., 30, was arrested without incident on Thursday at a home in Salem and booked into the Marion County Jail on a probation violation.
Phillips Jr. was cited for felon in possession of firearm and recklessly endangering another person, according to Portland police.
Phillips Jr. allegedly fired several shots into air while driving away from the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street on July 9 after an apparent dispute with demonstrators, according to investigators.
Officers responded to the area but did not find Phillips Jr.’s vehicle. There were no reported injuries in connection with the shooting. Due to ongoing demonstration activity, officers were unable to check the crime scene for evidence until several hours later, locating none.
Police say information and videos on social media provided investigators with leads, allowing officers to identify Phillips Jr. as the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.
As a convicted felon, Phillips Jr. is prohibited from possessing firearms. Portland police on Friday thanked the Salem Police Department for their help in the investigation.
