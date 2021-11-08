PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A convicted felon is in custody following a Sunday afternoon shooting in southwest Portland.

Officers from the Central Precinct first responded to the 3300 block of SW Spring Garden Street for reported gunshots shortly before 3 p.m. A witness from the area reported hearing what sounded like two shots being fired in the area and gave dispatchers a possible description of the suspect. The witness also told dispatch the shooting may have been directed toward a vehicle that was in the area but had since left.

On arrival, officers learned of a possible additional shot being fired and set up a perimeter while back up was called. Officers were then able to determine the suspect was hiding in nearby bushes potentially armed.

While attempting to apprehend the suspect, a green laser beam shining in the bushes was seen near the suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody without any force being used. Offices located a black, semi-automatic pistol with a green laser attached to it. A loaded, high-capacity magazine was located nearby.

Eric Lee Presley Jr., 39, of Portland, was transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center where he was lodged on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon.