PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting near Holladay Park in Portland last year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Akeen Oliver, 26, a convicted felon, shot a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun at someone at the park on June 16, 2019, intentionally attempting to cause serious injury or death, according to court documents.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire.
Officers said Oliver had fled the area. Law enforcement found and arrested Oliver on Oct. 7, 2019 in the 12200 block of Northeast Glisan Street. He was lodged at Multnomah County Jail on a parole violation detainer, according to the attorney’s office.
A grand jury returned charges against Oliver on Thursday, including one count of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
