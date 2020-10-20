PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A convicted felon is facing charges for wearing a bullet proof vest during a protest in Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Maurice Lonnie Monson, 30, was wearing the body armor on Sept. 4 when police declared an unlawful gathering along North Lombard Street near the Portland Police Association building. Protesters that night had been hurling rocks, water bottles, and cans at officers, according to the attorney's office.
Officers arrested Monson after they said he did not obey orders to disperse. While arresting him, officers discovered he was wearing a ballistic vest. Monson has a previous felony conviction in Multnomah County, which means it is illegal for him to have ballistic body armor. Monson faces one count of felon in possession of body armor in connection with the incident.
Monson made his first federal court appearance on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and was released pending a two-day jury trail that will begin in December.
Honest mistake I'm sure
