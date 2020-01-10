PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police seized two rifles and a handgun while arresting a wanted felon in southeast Portland.
Richard D. Bond, 33, tried to escape out of a back window when officers confronted him Thursday in the 6900 block of Southeast Yamhill Street.
Law enforcement responded after hearing that a felon with an outstanding warrant had guns in the house.
Bond was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and a warrant out of Washington County.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.