LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A convicted felon was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, and for illegally having a gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Jon Michael Walsh, 46, of Neskowin, was on post-prison supervision for a 2015 federal firearms conviction when probation officers found a stolen loaded pistol and concealed packages of methamphetamine and heroin inside his vehicle.
Officers found additional distribution quantities of meth and heroin during a subsequent search at Walsh's home, the attorney’s office says.
Walsh later admitted to buying and selling drugs in Lincoln and surrounding coastal counties to support his own meth addiction.
Walsh in March pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.
In court Tuesday, he was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.
Walsh previously served nine years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm after being sentenced in June 1998.
