WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – A Warm Springs man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison Tuesday for hitting and killing two men while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Harold Blackwolf Jr., 35, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon earlier this year.
According to court documents, Blackwolf left a friend’s house on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation after drinking in September 2017, driving away in his Dodge Durango at a high rate of speed with his headlights off.
As he was driving, he hit two men who were in the road, killing both, according to court documents.
Blackwolf, a convicted felon, was arrested in connection to the crime in April 2018. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a Taurus .38 special revolver, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon says.
Blackwolf pleaded guilty to charges on Feb. 27, 2019. In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to 71 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
