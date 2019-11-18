PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man involved in an early-morning fight in downtown Portland that led to two shootings was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Surveillance video shows Dante Emmanuel Hall, 32, arrive at a parking lot with a large group of people Sept. 30, 2018 and stash a loaded Walther 9mm handgun near the tire of a parked vehicle, according to court documents.
When someone tried to punch Hall in the face, Patrick Kimmons, of Portland, shot them three times in the chest, with one of the rounds hitting Hall in the hip, court documents state.
Kimmons was shot and killed by police after he ran at officers while armed and did not obey their commands.
Within minutes of the shooting, Hall and another person arrived at Legacy Emanuel Hospital with gunshot wounds and police were notified.
According to the attorney’s office, Hall was belligerent and uncooperative and refused to give officers a statement.
Police obtained a search warrant and found Hall’s cell phone hidden beneath the hospital bed mattress. The phone contained several photos and videos of Hall in possession of three different firearms, including what appeared to be the same Walther 9mm found in the parking lot, the attorney’s office says.
Hall has a long history of firearm-related offenses and convictions and was sentenced Monday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, a charge he pleaded guilty to in April 2018.
Hall was sentenced to three years of supervised release Monday in addition to his prison sentence.
