SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A wanted felon who was considered armed and dangerous was arrested Tuesday night.
Salem police said Walter William Kraemer was arrested by officers at around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fairgrounds Road Northeast.
Kraemer, 37, was on felony probation out of Marion County for first-degree burglary, delivery of a controlled substance - meth, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police said Kraemer cut off his ankle monitor on July 22 and had since been involved in additional criminal activity, including firearm theft.
Officers were able to locate Kraemer thanks to several tips received from the public, according to police.
After his arrest, Kraemer was booked into the Marion County Jail on 11 counts of first-degree theft, 12 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, two counts of restraining order violation, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Kraemer is scheduled to be appear in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
