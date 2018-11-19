MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County nonprofit is traveling to California to help animals displaced by wildfires.
A total of 10 Fences for Fido volunteers will be heading to Oroville, California Monday morning with materials to help build chain-linked temporary shelters for dogs and other small animals that have been displaced and rescued from the area of the Camp Fire.
The group said they are going to deliver and build the outdoor enclosures and exercise pens to keep pets and small animals safe until they can be reunited with their owners.
The volunteers are also delivering food and feeding supplies for pigs, chickens and rabbits that have been hurt or displaced.
"These animals have tragic injuries. These animals have lost family, potentially have lost their homes for sure. Their lives have been turned upside down. If we can give them that one piece of normalcy, some place safe to stretch their legs, lets do it," said organizer Wendy Reimer.
The group says they don't have a timeline as to when they will be home, however, they are prepared to stay through Thanksgiving. They told FOX 12 they are planning to camp outside or sleep in their trucks throughout their visit.
Group of volunteers with @FencesForFido leaving for Oroville, CA this morning to help build temporary shelters for dogs and other small animals displaced by the #CampFire. They’re camping outside or sleeping in their trucks and plan to stay through Thanksgiving if needed. pic.twitter.com/3EgTNQZS5Z— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) November 19, 2018
The group estimates it will cost about $15,000 in expenses, and they are asking for donations to help cover the fire-relief efforts.
Anyone who would like to donate can visit www.FencesForFido.org/HelpCali.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.