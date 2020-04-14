PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As more people look for joy within their own homes, there’s new meaning in a backyard retreat.
People aren’t just planting flowers and doing yard work, some are putting in new fences and decks to maximize outdoor pleasure during a time when everyone is asked to stay at home.
Cascade Fence and Deck said new fencing is popular as more pets and kids are spending more time at home and then there’s more people taking happy hour to the patio.
“There’s maybe a little bit more requests for just the backyard area for the outdoor living aspect and that could have something to do with that people are sick of sitting in their living room,” said general manager Leif Wirtanen in an interview with FOX 12 on Tuesday.
While some companies are slammed with installations, others are noticing something different entirely – more people wanting to do the work themselves than ever.
“Our installs are way down, but our material sales are actually really up,” said Taylor Pawley, the marketing coordinator for Rick’s Custom Fencing and Decking.
Pawley said their lumber and materials sales are up triple over this time last year.
“People being wary of going to Home Depot and Lowe’s to get the materials for their projects,” Pawley said.
“We’re having a resurgence of the do-it-yourself fence or deck or home project,” Pawley added.
The business’ Hillsboro location has doubled their sales in the last two weeks, according to the store manager.
“It’s neat to see all these people taking pride in their homes because now they are spending so much more time there, and so we are happy to be a part of that,” Pawley said.
A refresh at home is a breath of fresh air during a time that’s been so challenging.
“I would say it has a huge impact on homeowners’ mood and attitudes,” Wirtanen said.
And if you don’t want to come into the store, no problem.
Both Cascade Fence and Deck and Rick’s Custom Fencing and Decking are offering virtual estimates and no-contact installations. They are working as normal in Oregon, with precautions. In Washington state, COVID-19 rules are stricter and fencing companies can only provide very specific essential services, such as installing a fence to keep children safe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
