PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We are days away from the MLS Championship in the Rose City, which means Timbers festivities are already underway leading up to the big day.
FOX 12 toured around town to get the inside scoop on what local spots have activities you can take part in.
Portland Timbers mascot, Timber Joey, kicked off the day with the blessing of the victory log before it took to Providence Park for the game, stating, ““we do it before every cup so now that we’ve blessed the log it’s ready to go into the stadium here in a few minutes and then will be cutting it for the game on Saturday. The piece of log that we cut off today we’re going to take to the children’s book bank”.
If you’re looking for a sweet way to celebrate the Timbers ahead of the match, Voodoo Doughnuts is selling Timbers themed doughnuts in its Old Town, Davis, and Oak Grove locations, and half of the proceeds will go to the Stand Together Foundation.
CEO of Voodoo Doughnuts, Chris Schultz, tells FOX 12, “the Timbers are always doing good things in the community, it's a win-win for everybody, but oh my goodness what a great weekend it’s going to be, and when the Timbers win, hold onto your hats, and your donuts”.
If you’re looking for a more permanent way to showcase your love for our players, the Portland Timbers will cover the cost of a tattoo for three lucky fans. Timbers annual member, and Tigerlily Tattoo Artist, Igor Mortis, will be performing all tattoo creations Friday, December 10th, at Tigerlily’s shop at 4620 NW Sandy Blvd.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to participate.
