NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A fiery crash involving two semi-trucks blocked traffic late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5 north of Woodburn.
The serious-injury crash occurred on I-5 southbound near milepost 272, according to Oregon State Police. When crews arrived on scene, both semis were fully engulfed in flames, OSP says.
All southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked; northbound lanes were also slowed due to smoke, with the Oregon Department Transportation warning drivers that the lanes were open but at a virtual standstill.
"Southbound and northbound motorists should expected lengthy delays and plan an alternative route," ODOT said.
According to OSP, one of the semi-truck drivers was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Portland with serious injuries.
Crews, including the Salem Fire Department, worked into Tuesday evening to extinguish the blaze and clear the scene. No additional details were immediately available for release, including what might have caused the crash.
October 16, 2019
