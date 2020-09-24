Fifth grader petitions to change name of Kellogg Middle School to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A fifth grader from Southeast Portland launched a petition to have the now under construction Kellogg Middle School, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
That petition has more than 1,000 signatures online.
Bridger fifth grader Ruby Waas Shull is hoping that name change will happen by the time construction is complete of the new school.
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg's been my hero and idol. So it was really important to me to represent her. Also I knew Kellogg had, his name's Joseph Kellogg I believe, he hadn't really done anything important for the community and Ruth Bader Ginsburg has fought for equal rights for many people," Waas Shull said.
Waas Shull first wrote to the district a year ago.
After Ginsburg's death last week, she wrote the board another letter.
Waas Shull read some of that to FOX 12 on Thursday.
"We have a lot of schools, far too many in my opinion named after white businessmen," Waas Shull said. "Lastly if kids go to school centered on only white males, then kids who are not those two things may feel unimportant or worthless even."
She and her sister Essa are hoping to present to the school board soon on the name change proposal.
According to the district, it's open to student input in any renaming process and takes it very seriously.
In response to unrest across the country, the board released a plan in July that lays out new procedures for renaming its buildings and other spaces.
The district has not said if Kellogg would be a school considered for renaming in the future.
The district says right now there are two schools that will be going through the renaming process, Madison and Wilson.
A spokesperson released this statement saying in part:
"It’s important that this process be as thoughtful as possible and fully engaging with students. We must take a balanced approach that centers on the voices of students, especially students of color, and aligns with the district’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Framework and Plan, as well as the PPS Vision."
Waas Shull is glad to hear that sentiment from the district.
"I think it's really important that they'll understand what the students need and want, because we're the ones being affected by it," Waas Shull said. "I know that a lot of kids in my class don't know about RBG. But I feel like it would be really important for them to learn about her so they could have someone to look up to."
For a look at the petition click here.
