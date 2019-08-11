Fight at apartment complex ends with two arrested, one of them outside Sweet Tomatoes in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a fight at an apartment complex ended with two men arrested – one of them outside a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Beaverton.
A Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective says it all started as a fight at the Oak Hill Apartments, located on Northwest West Union Road.
When deputies got there, they say three people scattered.
The sheriff’s office says one of them took off in a black Mercedes and at one point, hit a curb. Then, they say he got out of the car and ran.
Police found him in the wetlands area near the Sweet Tomatoes on Northwest Waterhouse Avenue and arrested him.
Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro of Portland was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving, eluding police, interfering with police and disorderly conduct.
“We’re really glad nobody was hurt today. Obviously, there was really, really dangerous driving by the guy in the Mercedes. We had multiple other people call in that he almost hit their vehicles. He was driving on the sidewalk at one point. Clearly, he was trying to get away by whatever means necessary,” said Detective Mark Povolny with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office also arrested a man named Andrew James Erland at the apartments for his involvement in the fight.
There is one more person who deputies are looking for, but they have not released any information about that person yet.
