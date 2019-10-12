WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) - A fight took place in a Wood Village dispensary after a customer tried to return his pot, according to employees.
The incident was caught by surveillance cameras at NW Compassion Medical Center at around 5 p.m. Friday.
A cashier said the suspect, 30-year-old Daniel Applegate, tried to return a product saying he received less than he paid for. When workers told him they couldn’t accept the return, they said he became volatile.
Employees said a woman who identified herself as his mother was also with him at the time.
“She defended him after he attacked my co-worker and after he attacked the other customer,” said employee Kelsey Wallace. “She stood in front of him and protected.”
Surveillance video shows the suspect reaching across the counter before fighting with employees and another customer.
Dispensary staff said they couldn’t believe what was happening. They said he pushed the woman he was with and took off.
“He pushed his own mother, that was where I was just like, he’s just not OK,” Wallace said.
Multnomah County deputies said Applegate was later caught and arrested on charges of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.
Workers said it was all over about $40 worth of marijuana.
