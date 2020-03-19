Filing for Oregon unemployment? Here are some tips

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With so many businesses closing and workers being laid off, there is a huge surge right now in people filing for unemployment claims.
For instance, the Oregon Employment Department reports there were 800 new claims filed on Sunday, March 15. That number jumped to 18,500 new claims on Tuesday, March 17.
Wendy Shows is one of the thousands of people who just applied this week and is waiting to see if her claim will be approved.
“We don’t have sick time, we don’t have a lot of vacation time, so where do we go from here?” Shows said.
She is home sick with symptoms that could be COVID-19, but her doctor didn’t recommend her for testing.
She can’t go back to her job as a housekeeper at a Beaverton hotel for at least two weeks, and neither can her daughter who works with her. With no one else providing financially for their family, they need some help.
“My issue isn’t right now," Shows said. "I get paid on Friday, that’s great. It’s now I’m missing two to three weeks of work, both of us are, and it’s that following paycheck – there’s not going to be one."
If you need to file a claim, where should you start?
There are two ways to file a claim: online at www.oregon.gov/employ or by phone at 1-877-FILE-4UI.
On Wednesday, the OED announced temporary rules that expand the number of people who can qualify for benefits with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For instance, you may be eligible if school closures have left you without childcare, you are caring for a sick family member, your employer shut down or your hours were reduced because of a slowdown in business.
For more details and guidance for specific work groups, visit:
- https://www.oregon.gov/employ/Pages/COVID-19.aspx
- https://www.oregon.gov/employ/Documents/EDPUB190_0320.pdf
If you still have questions related to your specific situation, you can send an email to OED_COVID19_Info@oregon.gov.
Remember, be patient; the surge in new claims means you may experience delays in processing, but the Oregon Employment Department is working to bring on additional resources to manage the spike in claims.
