Fill ‘er up? Lawmakers eye change to Oregon gas pumping law

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some lawmakers in Salem are looking at making a change to Oregon’s law to allow more self-service.
If passed, HB 3194 would allow gas stations to have the option to turn one in four, or 25 percent, of their pumps into self-service.
The lawmakers behind the idea are Rep. Julie Fahey, of Eugene, and Junction City Rep. Daniel Bonham, of The Dalles, and Sen. Dallas Heard, of Roseburg.
Lawmakers say it is a good compromise between those who cherish Oregon’s unique gas pumping law and those looking to pump their own.
Oregon is one of two states where it is illegal to pump your own gas; the other state is New Jersey.
In 2018, the law was revised to allow Oregon counties with a population less than 40,000 to have self-serve gas between certain hours.
Drivers are mixed on the idea, some liking what Oregon already has in place and others liking the compromise.
“I think it is a good idea and I also think it is a good idea the other way because it does create jobs you know,” driver Fred Willet said.
“I like the fact that Oregon has the law because I think that it provides jobs and that is my big, I think that is my big reason for not supporting law for pump your own,” driver Nina Chordas said.
Last week, lawmakers held a public hearing.
Rep. Fahey says the next set is to figure out if there is enough support in the Joint Committee on Transportation to move it forward for a vote on the House floor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.