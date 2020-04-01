PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s April 1, and more than likely, you’ve received mail from the U.S. Census Bureau reminding you to fill out your census forms.
If you haven’t filled out the forms yet, there is still time, as census data is due on Aug. 14.
Normally, the bureau would have people in the field to knock on doors and remind people to fill out their forms, but officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to make some changes.
“We have had to postpone our operations until April 15 and our hope is April 15 comes, we'll be out in the field, but again, the situation's changing day by day and we're kind of at the mercy of what's going on with this pandemic and, ultimately, our ultimate priority is the health and safety of all our employees and of the American public as a whole,” a bureau spokesperson said.
This is also the first year that you can fill out the census online. The bureau says that’s how most respondents have done it this year.
There are 10 questions on the form and it takes a only a few minutes to fill out. The form is posted online here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
