PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A San Diego film director is pleading for help after the only copy of his video footage was stolen during a smash-and-grab in southeast Portland in April.
Steve Engman told FOX 12 $40,000 worth of video production equipment was also stolen out of his SUV after thieves smashed the windows along Southeast 9th Avenue and Alder Street.
Engman had parked his car along the street while running an errand on April 20.
“There were three windows smashed in in my vehicle,” Engman said. “Pretty much everything that means anything to me professionally or personally was gone.”
Engman said he couldn’t reveal too much about the video project, but the film centers around University of Oregon athletes.
“It was very personal, very confidential unseen footage of some of the most prominent student athletes to ever play football at the University of Oregon,” Engman said. “These projects, they come from the heart and the soul.”
Engman flew into Portland for the project and spent two days in Eugene filming.
“It’s very devastating to have that much energy just taken away from you,” Engman added. “There was an entire production team there. There were former Oregon football stars that had flown in from around the country; their time, our time – a lot of people came together to make this happen and it was an opportunity that rarely happens.”
Some of the theft was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. At one point, a person can be seen peering into cars with a flashlight. Another shot shows a person hauling away a large case from Engman’s SUV.
Engman said his passport and clothing was also stolen.
Engman believes a witness may have confronted the suspect before he got away. He’s hoping that person will come forward to Portland Police.
Anyone with information on the case should contact the department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.