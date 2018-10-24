PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of killing two people onboard a max train was back in court Wednesday.
Investigators said Christian stabbed three men after they tried to intervene in his racist tirade against two young women, who are believed to be Muslim.
Two of the men died and one was severely hurt.
On Wednesday, Christian faces aggravated murder charges which could carry the death penalty.
For the death penalty to apply in Oregon, jurors need to consider several points, including whether the defendant is a threat to society.
During Wednesday's pre-trial motions the defense argued jurors have no way of knowing whether Christian would be a danger to the public by citing statistics showing jurors don't always get that question right.
“Jurors flat-out get it wrong. And to oversimplify a little bit, just to be able to talk about it concisely, we can say that they're wrong 9 times out of 10. And when proportionality is factored in, it's even worse than that,” the defense said.
The defense also argued that Christian’s right to live outweighs the state's right to execute him.
The judge didn't issue any ruling on the issue.
Christian is expected to make his next court appearance in January.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
