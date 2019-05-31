Final touches being put on Rose Festival Starlight Parade floats

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With 24 hours to go until the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade, the push is on to get everything ready. Volunteers have been working long hours getting floats ready for Saturday night.
This year, expect something different in the Starlight Parade: the addition of mini-floats. You can expect to see two of them this year.
The two were expected to be completed by Saturday around noon.
To get ready, hours are spent on each float.
“Normally about 50 to 60 hours,” said Carla Stenberg with the Portland Rose Festival. “You know something that is a little more intricate like the Metro where you’ve got sculptured items that could go up maybe to 90 hours.”
With the Grand Floral Parade on the way as well, the float makers are still looking for volunteers to come help them out and finish things up.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.