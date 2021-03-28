PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet workers are among those frontline workers who will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 5.
This comes after the Oregon Health Authority announced it's speeding up the vaccine timeline. Since the pandemic began, it's been an all hands on deck operation for TriMet. They even created cleaning positions that did not exist before COVID-19. James Dixon is one of those cleaners and said he's relieved it's finally his turn.
"Finally happening, I'm glad they're doing it," he said. "I'm glad. We need it."
Billie Bellack is also a cleaner for TriMet and said he's been waiting to get the vaccine.
"I'm 63, you know, so I've been trying to get on the list to get the shot anyway," Bellack said.
Dixon and Bellack's jobs are to disinfect and sanitize buses, trains and all high touch areas.
"We wipe it down with COVID killer sanitize the bus and basically clean up a little bit and that's our job," Bellack said.
Bryan Martin, the maintenance and cleaning supervisor, welcomes the news because he said his crew puts themselves in harm's way daily.
"When somebody comes onto the bus, there's multiple people either coughing, they're touching their nose and without a mask sometimes," Martin said. "And it means a lot dealing with the public we encounter, we're firsthand on the scene, and it means a lot that we can get this vaccination."
Dixon has two family members who contracted the virus and said he won't hesitate to get the shot when it's his turn.
"It's really bad, so I'm going to take it, and I think everyone else should take it too," Dixon said. "It will make me feel real safe because everybody out here sometimes not wearing masks, so we need to get that COVID shot so we can be safe out here."
